Former Henrico County teacher charged with underage sex crimes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Henrico County middle school teacher was recently charged with proposing sexual acts to an underage person.

Until last June, Jeffrey Lazenby worked as a band teacher at Quioccasin Middle School, according to Henrico school officials.

Lazenby now faces 9 counts of proposing sex acts to an underage person using a computer.

Henrico County school officials said that they have no reason at this point to believe the charges involve a student that Lazenby knew.

“We certainly understand the information being reported may be concerning to Quioccasin Middle School families,” the statement reads. “We can say that QMS has never received information, nor been made aware of an allegation, to suggest that the charges are related to or involve a QMS student.”

Lazenby is currently incarcerated in Piedmont Regional Jail.

