Essay contest lets students be hands-on for Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second year in a row, the Virginia War Memorial wants students to experience Veterans Day on a personal level.

It’s holding an essay contest for 6th-12th graders across the Commonwealth.

“The topic this year is a little more specific than last year,’ said Assistant Director of Education at the War Memorial, Morgan Guyer. “It is about the idea of home and homecoming for veterans as they’re either deployed or as they’re returning — what the idea means to them.”

The War Memorial hopes participating students will go out and research the topic.

“We’re really encourgaing students to interview people in their community, their teachers, their grandparents, their neighbors, anybody,” Guyer said.

This opportunity is open to any middle and high school students in Virginia.

There were two winners last year — both from Chesterfield County.

The War Memorial wants to spread the word and accept submissions from all over the Commonwealth.

Once students boil down their thoughts into between 500 and 750 words, essays must be submitted by Oct. 20.

“It shows that students want to learn and they want to talk to people and learn about their experiences,” Guyer said.

Whoever writes the best essay will be asked to read it aloud at the Veterans Day Ceremony at the War Memorial on Nov. 11.

The icing on the cake — the winner will also get a $250 prize and that student’s teacher will win $100 to use in their classroom.

More info on the essay contest can be found on the Virginia War Memorial’s website.

