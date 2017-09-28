Chicago to sue Equifax over massive data breach

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago is suing the credit reporting company Equifax over a data breach that exposed personal information of about 143 million people.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office says the lawsuit he will announce Thursday accuses Equifax of violating Chicago’s consumer fraud ordinance and state laws.

Equifax disclosed this month that hackers exploited a software flaw that the company didn’t fix to heist Social Security numbers, birthdates and other personal data that provide the keys to identify theft.

A spokeswoman said Thursday Equifax cannot comment on pending litigation, but that the company is focused on helping consumers “navigate this situation.”

Numerous lawsuits already have been filed over the breach, including by San Francisco and Massachusetts. The company also is facing scrutiny from Congress.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.