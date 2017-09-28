Chesterfield man ordered to begin 28-year sentence in 12-year-old Amiya Moses’ death

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) – A Chesterfield County man convicted in the 2015 fatal shooting of a 12-year-old Richmond girl has been ordered to serve a 28-year prison sentence after DNA tested failed to clear him.

Davarn Hancock was convicted in 2016 in the killing of Amiya Moses. The girl was outside drawing on a sidewalk when she was caught in the crossfire of a neighborhood dispute.

Hancock’s attorneys said the fatal shot could have come from the other side of the street and asked that bullet fragments be tested for the girl’s DNA. But there was not enough DNA on the fragments to determine if one entered the girl’s back as she crouched while attempting to run away.

Earlier this week, a judge ordered Hancock to begin serving his sentence.

Three other men were convicted in the girl’s death.

