Central Va. sheriff’s offices looking for 2 missing juveniles

AMELIA COUNTY/CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies from the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are working together to find two missing juveniles who recently were reported missing.

Officials say that 16-year-old Fasiyyah M. Jones of Amelia went missing Thursday. She is described as a 5’2″ black female, weighing about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies said she was last seen wearing a neon green t-shirt with Amelia written on it with black leggings.

Jones is believed to be in the company of Eric E. Suchomelly, a missing juvenile from Cumberland County. Suchomelly is described as a 16-year-old white male, about 5’10” tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. Police said he has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey Northface hoody, blue jeans and orange and white Nike Air Force sneakers.

Police do not know where the two teens may be heading, but anyone with any information is asked to contact Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-492-4120.

