8Sports Blitz Rivalry of the Week for Week 5: #4 Thomas Dale vs. #2 Dinwiddie

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We have nearly reached the midway point of the high school football season in Central Virginia, and with each week the matchups get more and more important.

Thomas Dale and Dinwiddie will not play each other in the playoffs, but a win for either team will help its seeding. The Knights are a 6A team, and the Generals are a 4A team, and the VHSL’s playoff ratings system rewards teams for beating other good teams who win a lot of games. For example, the Knights beat 5A L.C. Bird earlier this season, so for every game the Skyhawks win, Dale gets a few more points added to its rating.

Dinwiddie has a slight edge in our poll and a slight edge in the series over the last ten years. The Generals lead it 6-4. Last season, Dinwiddie held on to beat Dale 28-19.