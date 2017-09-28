2 arrested, charged in Isle of Wight double murder

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been arrested and charged in a double murder that Isle of Wight Sheriff Mark Marshall called a “mean crime.”

Marshall announced in a news conference Thursday afternoon that Kareem Jamar Mitchell, 29, and Richard Alexander Holmes, 19, have been arrested and charged in the killings of 80-year-old Nancy Starnes and her son, 58-year-old Kenneth Starnes.

The two are facing several charges connected to the incident: first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, burglary with intent to commit murder and grand larceny.

Deputies were called out to a home on Ennisdale Drive for a possible burglary, and found that the two had been shot multiple times. The crime itself happened Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marshall said many items taken during the burglary Friday night were recovered at their home. There was reportedly forced entry that night.

Marshall said Thursday it is believed Mitchell and Holmes are responsible for numerous other burglaries. The two admitted certain pieces of involvement in the crime, including being at the home at the time of the burglaries and the time of the homicides, according to Marshall.

The two lived a mile away from the victims, on Stonehouse Lane in Rushmere. Marshall said search warrants were being executed Thursday afternoon.

Deputies and Suffolk police were looking for two missing vehicles owned by the Starnes — a 2010 gray Ford F-150 with Virginia plates KFJ-6882 and a 2001 beige or gold Chrysler van with Virginia handicap plates M4354.

Marshall said Thursday the F-150 was recovered in Hampton, but they are still searching for the van.

The minivan could have damage to the driver’s side mirror, possibly with gold Duct tape on it. It could also have a white bumper sticker that could help identify it.

A tear was visible on Mitchell’s eyes as deputies were transferring him and Holmes to the courthouse for an arraignment.

“There’s a few tears in my eyes … I’m gonna regret this the rest of my life,” Mitchell said.

Holmes said, as deputies were putting him in a vehicle, “Ya’ll got the wrong crime.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.