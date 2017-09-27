Virginia park rangers helping clean up Florida parks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Several Virginia park rangers are in Florida helping that state clean up parks damaged by Hurricane Irma.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation said more than two dozen state employees were sent to Florida as part of a mutual assistance compact.

The first crew left Virginia on Sept. 15 and returned a week later. The second crew is currently in Florida and will return at the end of this week.

Virginia rangers have helped clear downed trees and remove large loads of debris.

