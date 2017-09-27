‘Special dog’ King at RACC has been adopted

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The “special dog” from Richmond Animal Care and Control has finally found the “special home” he’s needed.

The RACC said in a Facebook post last week that they were awarded custody of King, a six-month-old German Shepherd pup, after a long court battle.

RACC says King has a mild case of mega esophagus, therefore, he “needs to be fed sitting up and have limited water intake management for the rest of his life.” Their foundation provided King hip dysplasia surgery and a Bailey Chair.

RACC announced the good news of his adoption on their Facebook page Monday afternoon with a picture of King and his new family.

