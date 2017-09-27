Richmond launching anti-violence campaign to reduce gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring and the City of Richmond is set to launch a new anti-violence campaign on Wednesday to reduce gun violence and homicides in the city.

8News sources at the AG’s office says the goal of the initiatives will specifically target the public housing communities.

The kick off event is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Peter Paul Development Center, located at 1708 N. 22nd Street in Richmond.

Mayor Levar Stoney, Delegate Lamont Bagby and Police Chief Alfred Durham are also set to attend the event.

