Richmond bartenders bringing new bar to Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new late-night bar is coming to Carytown.

Mattias Hägglund, (Heritage); Thomas Leggett, (The Roosevelt); and Kevin Liu, (The Tin Pan); plan to open The Jasper at 3113 W Cary St.

The Jasper’s menu will feature everything from cocktails to canned domestic beers, local drafts and curated wines and spirits. Small plates will be offered to accompany beverages and the full menu will be available until closing time.

The Jasper will be open for service seven nights a week until 2 am.

Combined, the opening team boasts a laundry list of awards and accolades, including “The South’s Top 10 Bars” (Southern Living, 2017), “Cocktail Program of the Year” (Elbys 2014, 2017), “Best Cocktail Menu” (Richmond Magazine, 2017), “Best Bartender” (Richmond Magazine, 2016), Best Bars in America (Esquire, 2014), Best Mixologist (Virginia Living Magazine, 2013)(Style Weekly, 2013), The South’s Best New Bars (Southern Living, 2014).

The Jasper is expected to open in late 2017.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.