RACC asking for the public’s help caring for abused dogs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for the public’s help in taking care of two dogs that were injured, possibly from being thrown from a moving vehicle.

Animal Care representatives posted a message on Facebook Wednesday morning asking for donations to help pay for surgery for one of the dogs.

However, both dogs suffered severe injuries.

The first dog, Starsky, is a male pit which suffered a head injury which has since been treated.

The second dog, Hutch, is a 6-month-old female pit that suffered more severe injuries, including a fractured pelvis, and multiple fractures in both back legs that will require amputation and surgical repair.

The RACC and the doctors at the Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center said at 9 a.m. that they were going to try to conduct the surgery. It is not clear at this time how the procedure went, but the post said that the surgery would be done in steps throughout the day Wednesday.

