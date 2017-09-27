Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man is fighting for his life after a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Richmond.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Officers arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.