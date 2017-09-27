Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man is fighting for his life after a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Richmond.
Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Officers arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating.
