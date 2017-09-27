‘Homeland’ filming in the Fan District will cause street closures Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Showtime series ‘Homeland’ will be filming in Richmond’s Fan District on Friday.

Neighbors are invited to watch the filming from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., although fans are not allowed to make noise or use flash cameras while filming is happening.

From 3 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday, Strawberry Street will be closed between Hanover and Grove Avenues.

There will be no parking on Strawberry Street between Grove and Hanover — or on Grove Avenue’s north side between N. Davis and N. Shields — for most of the day Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. There will also be parking restrictions on Strawberry Street during “wrap day” on Monday.

