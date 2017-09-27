Henrico police to hold diversity in law enforcement orientation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Henrico County Police Division is inviting community members to attend its diversity in law enforcement orientation to learn about a career in law enforcement.

The department is hosting the event Oct. 4 at the Henrico County Training Center at 7721 E. Parham Road at 6 p.m.

Current police officers, animal protection officers and 911 dispatchers will attend to discuss the application process, qualifications, benefits, academy, field training and opportunities with the police division.

After the presentation, officers, detectives and supervisors will be available to speak one on one with attendees. The event is open to the public. No RSPV is required. Questions can be directed to Officer Aliese Alter at 804-501-5196.

