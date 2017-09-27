Henrico Police hosting recruitment event to add more diversity to its ranks

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is taking steps to better reflect the community it serves.

It’s holding a recruitment event next week and it hopes to attract people from different backgrounds to learn more about what Henrico P.D. has to offer.

Next Wednesday’s ‘Diversity in Recruitment Orientation” gives prospective police officers a chance to meet one on one with cops and dispatchers already on the job.

“Just an informal interaction between attendees and division members as well as 911 dispatchers where they can talk about their personal concerns, apprehensions or questions that they may have,” explains Officer Aliese Alter.

The department is hoping to garner interest from minority groups.

Right now, the majority of the county’s 600+ officers are white.

Police would like to better reflect the community by hiring more African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and other who can help bridge the gap between law enforcement and those they serve and protect.

“This is a minority community and having a minority officer represent the division works when it comes to breaking down barriers,” says Sgt. Jermaine Alley, “I’ve been to Spanish meetings and having a Spanish speaker speak to folks also breaks down barriers.”

No special skills are necessary. If accepted into the academy, trainers will teach recruits everything they need to be successful.

The Henrico Police Department’s ‘Diversity in Law Enforcement Orientation’ is Wednesday, October 4th from 6 to 8 P.M.

It’s at the Henrico County Training Center at 7721 E. Parham Road.

If you have questions, contact Officer Aliese Alter at 804-501-5196.

