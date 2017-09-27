Henrico County man battling cancer rides in cross country bike ride

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man is combining his cancer diagnosis with his love of cycling to raise awareness for a disease that has no cure.

It was while riding his bike in 2014, that Jim Hall noticed something was off.

“I could hardly keep up with the beginners,” Jim Hall said. “So I went to my family physician and told her something was really wrong.”

After multiple tests, Hall was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, the second most common blood cancer in the U.S.

“After I hung up with my doctor, we sat on the side of the interstate and cried for about a half an hour,” Hall said.

He underwent multiple surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. Then, fast forward to this year when he found a way to combine his love of cycling with his battle with cancer.

“Cycling and your multiple myeloma journeys are a lot alike,” Hall said. “You learn to endure and persevere.”

Prior to his diagnosis, Hall rode cross country twice. But this year Hall rode the first two weeks of the Road to Victories ride, a total of 542 Miles.

The Road to Victories cross-country ride is sponsored by Janssen Oncology for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

“It feels like it has come full circle,” Hall said. “Not only have I worked to get to the point where I can ride cross country, I’m also able to help other people enjoy their dream and ride cross country and help other myeloma patients also.”

Hall is still in remission and will start another round of treatments soon, but he hopes his story will help spread awareness about myeloma so one day they can find a cure.

In late October, Hall will go to Connecticut to finish the tail end of that cross country race.

