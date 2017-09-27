Funeral arrangements announced for Donnie ‘Dirt Woman’ Corker

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for local Richmond celebrity Donnie Corker, also known as “Dirtwoman,” who passed away Tuesday morning.

According to a family friend, Corker will be laid to rest Saturday evening at Bliley’s Funeral Home, located at 3801 Augusta Avenue, 23230.

The service will be held from 5 until 8 p.m.

Mourners are asked to bring cash to buy a flower in honor of Corker who used to sell flowers on the street, or canned goods for the Central Virginia Food Bank. Proceeds from flower sales will go to Massey Cancer Center.

A memorial “Hamaganza” show will be held in early December in Corker’s memory.

Details will be announced when arrangements are finalized.

