Chesterfield man charged with kidnapping, raping ex-girlfriend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County have charged a man with abducting and raping an ex-girlfriend.

Police said the incident began Sept. 15 when Terence Harkness, 36, forced an ex-girlfriend into a vehicle at gunpoint along Oriole Avenue in Chesterfield County.

According to the police account, Harkness took the victim’s cell phone and forced her to ride with him to another location where he physically assaulted her and threatened her. The report said that when the victim tried to escape, Harkness again threatened her until she returned.

At some point during the incident, police said that Harkness sexually assaulted the victim.

Police said that Harkness held the victim in the 26000 block of Pear Orchard Road until the early afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 17, leaving the house briefly Saturday before returning.

While Harkness was out of the house Sunday, the victim was able to call a relative to help her escape.

Police were also called at that time.

As a result, Harkness has since been charged with abduction, assault and battery, transporting firearms by a convicted felon, rape, reckless handling of a firearm, robbery, and failure to appear in court for a previous charge in Amelia County.

