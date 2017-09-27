Bakery in Colonial Heights collecting donations for Hurricane Maria victims

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) – A bakery in Colonial Heights is doing its part to help the people of Puerto Rico.

Staffers at Puerto Rican Bakery and Cafe have family members who are still on the island. They’re collecting donations to demonstrate their generosity.

With the help of the community, they accumulated an ample amount of supplies, including bottled water, food, toiletries, and clothes.

“If we can collect at least one item, clothes, t-shirt, whatever, just bring it to here,” owner Marvin Torres said. “We can send it to them.”

His wife, Zamaris Perez, said she’s devastated to see her homeland in ruins.

“It’s awful because you see those pictures and it’s the place that you were born,” Perez said.

Staffers stress the importance of recognizing Puerto Rico as a U.S. territory in need of help.

The bakery is accepting donations during business hours (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Staffers plan to team up with army members stationed in Newport News to ship the goods off on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.