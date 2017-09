ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The fourth annual Ashland Casino Royale is taking place on Sat., Oct. 7.

The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Hanover Country Club.

Click here to register.

Roger Reynolds was in the studio to talk to 8News reporter Kristin Smith about the upcoming event.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.