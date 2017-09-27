8News Daytrippers: Take fall fun to new heights at Carter Mountain Orchard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Carter Mountain Orchard has become the center of the universe in Central Virginia when it comes to fall fun.

For many families, it’s an annual tradition to visit the 150-acre farm during harvest season.

The Chiles family has owned the orchard for decades. Cynthia Chiles says the recipe for success has been pretty simple.

“People want to get outside, they want to connect with their food, connect with their farmer,” Chiles said.

That’s why you’ll find people all over the orchard and farm scrambling for the beautiful fruit in an array of fall greens, yellows and reds.

“Throughout the course of the season, we’ve got about about nine or ten different varieties of apples for people to pick,” Chiles said. “We’re right now picking Golden, Delicious and Jonagold. We’ve got several more varieties to come, including Fuji, Granny Smith, Winesap, and the elusive Pink Lady.”

When you are up at Carter Mountain, you’ll do a lot of walking around in the orchard picking those apples. There is a spot on the deck at the barn where you might want to stop, sit and hang out for a while, and enjoy the gorgeous view over top of Charlottesville.

There’s also a lunch counter, country store and hayrides along with a wine shop on site, too, where you can sample wines made from grapes grown on the property.

Almost as famous as the apples are Carter Mountain’s signature doughnuts. They are made from scratch everyday and throughout the day. Morgan was able to get a hands-on look inside the kitchen where all the magic happens.

“It’s fried dough, with some cinnamon sugar and some apple cider in it,” Chiles said. “What’s bad about that, right?”

Carter Mountain can get incredibly busy on weekends in Oct. Your best bet to avoid the crowds is to come early in the day or late in the afternoon. Mid-days are always the busiest and you may be waiting in traffic on the side of the mountain.

Discover the apples you can pick and plan your trip to Carter Mountain by visiting here.

