78-year-old Virginia man dies after being trapped under lawnmower

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WSET) — A 78-year-old man from southwest Virginia died Tuesday from injuries resulting from a lawnmower accident.

Franklin County Sheriff’s representatives said that a passerby noticed an overturned lawnmower around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Truman Hill Road.

Sheriff’s representatives said the witness tried to move the riding lawnmower off the 78-year-old man but was unable to move it. The witness then flagged down another passerby to help.

Once they had removed the man from under the lawnmower, the passersby attempted to perform CPR, but were unable to resuscitate him.

Medical professionals arrived shortly thereafter and pronounced the man dead.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body has been taken to the MEdical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

