2 arrested on prostitution, drug charges after Henrico Police find online sex ad

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Henrico County women have been arrested on prostitution and drug charges after police found an online advertisement offering sex in exchange for money.

On Tuesday, September 26, police located the advertisement on an online forum and were directed to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road. There they found 30-year-old Bonnie Shaffer Venable and 30-year-old Heather Nicole Gray, who were both charged with three counts of keeping a bawdy place and one count of possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II drug.

