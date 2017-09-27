$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Check your wallet and glove compartment! There is a ticket from last night’s Mega Millions drawing that’s worth $1 million.

The winning ticket was bought at Hari Sai Exxon, 10400 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico County.

The winning numbers were 1-10-57-66-75 and the Mega Ball number was 4. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number, which wins the Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million.

Since no ticket matched all six numbers to win the $15 million jackpot, the jackpot grows to an estimated $20 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The $1 million winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

