Wizards return to Richmond for another preseason camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Wizards return to Richmond to build upon a productive 2016-2017 NBA season that saw them come one game short of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in the John Wall era.

The Wizards return their entire starting lineup of Wall (coming off an all-star year, his first), Bradley Beal, Otto Porter, Jr., Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat. Wall recently agreed to a $207 million extension in July that will keep him in D.C. until 2023.

Washington will practice from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Siegel Center Wednesday, Friday and Saturday with an extra hour for Thursday’s practice. The Wizards will return to D.C. on Monday, October 2nd to begin their preseason schedule at the Verizon Center against Guangzhou Long Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association.