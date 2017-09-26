University of Richmond recognized as ‘green college’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The University of Richmond has been recognized for its sustainability efforts in the Princeton Review’s 2017 “Guide to 375 Green Colleges.”

The seventh annual edition reviewed hundreds of four-year colleges. The schools were chosen based on “green ratings” from a 2016-17 survey completed by school administrators. More than two dozen data points, including the schools’ sustainability-related policies, practices and programs were considered.

In April 2016, the university installed a photovoltaic solar array on top of the Weinstein Center for Recreation and Wellness. The panels have generated more than 275,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, enough to power 28 homes for a year.

The guide is designed to allow prospective students to see a college’s commitment to the environment.

