Tuesday marks the 1-year-anniversary of Keeshae Jacobs’ disappearance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tonight a mother is pleading for clues to help find her daughter who has been missing for a year today.

22-year-old Keeshae Jacobs went missing from her home near Chimborazo Park exactly 365 days ago.

Keeshae’s mother is now holding a prayer vigil for friends and family to mark the anniversary.

Toni Jacobs said it’s been a difficult year.

“It’s hard for me to fathom the idea that my daughter just disappeared and no one has seen anything or nobody knows anything and still a year goes by and nothing,” Toni said.

Keeshae, who would now be 22, was last seen at her home near Chimborazo Park. But since then, nothing: no clues, no suspects, no arrests.

Toni Jacobs believes somebody out there knows something about what happened.

“I know in my heart and soul that somebody knows something and they’re just not talking,” Toni said.

To make the lack of information harder, Toni says she often receives prank phone calls from people claiming to be Keeshae, or claiming to know where she is.

“You wouldn’t want nobody to do that to your family members or your family or your mom or dad or your sisters,” Toni said. “I don’t understand why people do that. This is a serious situation. My daughter is missing and all I want is for her to come home.”

This year has been even more challenging. In January, Keeshae’s brother and only sibling was murdered.

Toni said her family and friends have been her rock.

“They know exactly when I need them, so I’m not alone, or when I’m feeling bad,” Toni said. “Somebody always makes it a point to be here for me.”

Toni said that if Keeshae could somehow see this, she has this message:

“I’m never ever ever ever giving up on you until I find you,” she said. “You are my baby and you are always going to be my baby.”

Richmond Police told me they have no new information. But Keeshae’s mother is urging anyone who may have seen anything to come forward to help bring Keeshae home.

