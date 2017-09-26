RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

The last day to register to vote in Virginia is Oct. 16.

Christopher Rashad Green spent the day in Richmond trying to get 50 people prepared for the November election.

He’s an organizer with New Virginia Majority.

“I was very cynical of the whole process for many, many years,” said Green.

But that changed when he lost his right to vote after a burglary conviction.

Green got his voting rights restored last year and cast a ballot.

“For the first time in 30 years,” he said. “First time.”

Green said losing his right made him realize its worth.

“I made a vow to perform service because that was the only way I could see success. My success lies in helping others,” he said.

To register to vote in Virginia, click HERE.

The General Election is Nov. 7.

