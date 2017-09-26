Sheetz to celebrate National Coffee Day with free Pumpkin Pie Latte

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sheetz will celebrate National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29 with a free Pumpkin Pie Latte to customers who order through the Sheetz app.

The promotion is valid at all Sheetz locations for only Friday.

The Sheetz app allows customers to find their closest Sheetz store, add their MySheetz Card, buy a gift card, get mobile offers, view nutritional details for MTO Foods and more. To learn more about Sheetz app, please visit here.

