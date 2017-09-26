RPS responds after lead detected in water at 2 elementary schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two local schools have tested positive for having lead in their water, but officials say parents shouldn’t be worried.

Interim Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools Tommy Kranz said the preliminary report of the completed water testing does show lead, but that it’s well below the legal limit.

“The water today is safe,” Kranz said. “The water that was done at the measurements at George Mason and Ginter Park are all safe.”

Ginter Park Elementary and George Mason Elementary both had water fountains tested by ‘United Parents Against Lead,’ which was organized by a local teacher. One water fountain at each school tested positive.

“We took the fountains out of service, and for those two fountains, we are providing bottled waters,” Kranz said.

Kranz said that was done out of an abundance of caution. Legally, Virginia code allows for up to 20 parts per billion of lead in the water.

Now, the school system is going to conduct its own tests.

“In that test there are certain protocol that have to be followed, and we don’t know from reading the information we received via email that it does fit within the protocol or not fit within the protocol,” Kranz explained. “It may very well.”

