Richmond man robbed at gunpoint in Oregon Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for three suspects who they say were involved in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday evening in Oregon Hill.

Police said the incident happened when the three men approached another adult male and robbed him at gunpoint.

The incident happened in the 500 block of South Laurel Street sometime between 7:30 and 7:40 p.m.

Police said the men stole several personal items from the man before running away.

No injuries occurred during the robbery.

