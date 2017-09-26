Richmond icon Donnie “Dirt Woman” Corker dead at 65

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Donnie Corker, also known as “Dirt Woman,” died in his sleep Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook page dedicated to him.

Corker, 65, was local activist who became a legend through his involvement in the Richmond community.

According to posts on the Facebook group, Corker was suffering from health issues.

“Thank you, Donnie, for making Richmond a more vibrant place to be,” a friend wrote on the Facebook page.

Corker was widely known as the human floral arrangement of the annual Hamaganza holiday rock-n-roll charity benefit show for over 20 years. He was also known for his greetings called “Dirt-grams” that he personally delivered during the holiday season.

