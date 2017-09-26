Report: 2018 health premiums to rise in individual market

RIHCMOND, Va. (AP) — A state health actuary says health plan premiums are set to rise by an average of nearly 60 percent in Virginia’s 2018 individual marketplace.

The Associated Press reports that David Shea spoke with lawmakers Monday, telling them that the increase is “unquestionably the highest we’ve ever seen.”

He said that the average monthly premiums will range from roughly $500 to $1,050, and the number of plans available will be even more limited.

Shea says this year’s filing season was the most challenging of any previous one.

State insurance commissioner Jacqueline K. Cunningham told legislators she’s had no indication that any carriers plan to drop out before Wednesday. That’s the deadline by which insurers must submit their rates and agree to participate in next year’s market.

