Poll: Majority of Virginians oppose removal of Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new poll suggests that a majority of Virginia voters oppose removing Confederate monuments.

The poll, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, shows that 52 percent oppose removing statues of Confederate generals and 62 percent oppose the removal of local monuments to Confederate soldiers who served or died during the war.

When asked if they associated these monuments more with American history or with the glorification of racism and resistance to civil rights, 55 percent said history and 37 percent said racism, but 54 percent also support efforts to provide additional interpretation and context to existing Confederate monuments to tell a more inclusive story of their history.

Mobile users click here to view the full report from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy

