Police: Fan District assault leaves 2 with ‘severe facial injuries’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are looking for two persons of interest who may have information regarding an aggravated assault that occurred in the city’s Fan District last month.

At around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, police were called to a reported assault in the 2500 block of West Main Street. When officers arrived, they found two individuals suffering from ‘severe facial injuries.’

Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

One of the individuals police are looking to speak with is described as a male with a medium complexion and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. The second person of interest is described as a male with a medium complexion, dark hair and thin goatee. He was last seen wearing a light gray tank top, dark pants and a thick gold chain.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the individuals’ identities to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

