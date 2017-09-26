Motorcyclists speak out following numbers showing spike in motorcycle fatalities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As of last week, Virginia had 81 motorcycle fatalities in the state, 24 more than all of last year. The huge spike is causing state officials concern especially since they say they have no idea why there’s been such a big increase.

“We really want to find what’s behind those numbers to see if we can bring them down and to make sure motorcyclists are safe when they’re on the roads,” said Brandy Brubaker with DMV.

“You talk to people that ride motorcycles and the number one thing that they’re going to tell you is on a daily basis we face a problem with cars that are being inattentive, not paying attention to bikes out there and the number one culprit is cell phones,” said Charles Olin.

Olin owns Richmond motorcycle shop Renegade Classics. He says he had a close call just a few weeks ago with a driver not paying attention.

“Went up to Broad Street, sat at the traffic light, light changed green for me,” Olin said. “As I started to move forward, man raced through the red light going East on Broad Street and just about took out the front of my bike.”

And Olin is not the only one who thinks distracted driving is a huge problem. Ernie Noyce owns a local bike repair shop.

“I’d say 90% of our insurance claims were billed to the other driver, not the motorcycle driver,” said Noyce.

Noyce, an avid rider, and father of three said he loves to ride and wants to pass on that passion to his kids, but is concerned about the numbers.

“As a father, I’m encouraging them to ride, but at the same time, there is some hesitation on my part just because of that spike in fatalities,” said Noyce.

Olin and Noyce say ultimately they believe if drivers pay more attention to the roads, motorcycle fatalities will go down.

