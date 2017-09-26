More than a dozen car break-ins reported in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crooks are on the loose in Prince George County.

There have been more than a dozen car break-ins in the last three days.

Early Sunday morning, thieves targeted cars in the Carson area of Prince George, but police believe there are victims in other counties.

“Two cars that were stolen in the Carson area along with about 10 cars that were broken into and stuff was taken from them,” said Brian Kei, with the Prince George County Police Department.

The two cars that were stolen were taken from a car lot in Carson. An employee there who was not willing to go on camera tells us they have security cameras but the cars that were stolen were parked in an area that cameras do not cover.

“One of the vehicles was recovered. The other one is still outstanding and that’s a 2013 Jaguar, black in color,” said Kei.

The license plate number is 22-911.

Several guns were also stolen from cars that were broken into in Carson.

“Two firearms that were taken out of vehicles and also miscellaneous stuff, change, money, electronics, typical stuff that is left in a vehicle,” said Kei.

And Prince George isn’t alone, similar incidents have been reported in Dinwiddie and Sussex County.

“It’s too early to say officially if they are related, but all signs point towards that, but at this point, we’re working to gather and following up on leads,” said Kei.

If you have information about the missing car or know who may be responsible, call the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773.

Police say if you do leave anything of value in your car, lock it in your trunk or put it out of sight and always keep your doors locked.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.