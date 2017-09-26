Man indicted with felony homicide in connection to Chesterfield overdose death

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police say a man has been indicted with felony homicide in relation to a 2016 fatal drug overdose.

At about 11 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2016, police responded to a cardiac arrest at a home on Caldwell Avenue. The victim, Christian C. Ortman, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Ortman died as a result of a heroin overdose and that 28-year-old Charles R. Dobson Jr. provided the heroin to Ortman.

On March 14, 2016, detectives obtained a warrant for Dobson for distribution of a controlled substance in relation to the incident.

Dobson, who had moved to California, turned himself in to police on May 23, 2017 and was served with the outstanding warrant.

A grand jury issued an indictment for Dobson on Sept. 18 for felony homicide in relation to the incident. Dobson was arrested on Wednesday and released on Thursday on a $5,000 bond.

