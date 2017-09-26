Hopewell Police searching for suspect in early a.m. commercial robberies

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell are looking for a man who they say robbed two businesses early Monday morning.

Police said that the same suspect is wanted in connection with robbing a Family Dollar and the S&N Market in the early morning hours Monday.

Police initially responded at 3:45 a.m. to the Family Dollar located at 1033 Elm Street when an alarm went off. Officers who responded found a broken front glass door to the business. Upon closer examination, police found that the suspect broke into the store, triggering the alarm, but left before police arrived.

About 45 minutes later, police responded to the S&N Market located at 3420 Courthouse Road after a report of someone who heard glass breaking. When they got there, officers found that the glass door to the store had been broken. Further investigation found that the suspect had forced entry before stealing an undetermined amount of Newport cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

If you know anything about this crime or recognize the person in the above images, police are asking that you contact Detective David Hirn of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.