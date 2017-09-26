Hopewell Police arrest suspect who they say robbed man at gunpoint

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell have arrested a suspect who they say robbed a man at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the 500 block of Bolling Court shortly after 2 p.m.

Their investigation showed that the victim and Davonta Peterson, 22, of Hopewell, had been playing cards when the Peterson allegedly pulled out a gun and stole the victim’s money and fled.

Peterson was arrested Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Peterson was transported to the Riverside Regional Jail where he is currently being held, pending his arraignment.

If you know anything in relation to this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

