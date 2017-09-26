‘Baby Buns’ gets fitted for a standing chair

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kaleb “Baby Buns” Graves is growing, and he was recently fitted for a standing frame. The frame will allow the one-year-old to stand and move.

“Have you ever experienced a defining moment when you are dealt a blatant dose of reality?” his parents, Dana Griffin-Graves and Arkell Graves, wrote on Facebook. “A time when things seems clearer but the weight on your heart is so heavy? That’s what happened this week when Kaleb was fitted for his standing frame. Tears started to flow.”

“Baby Buns,” as he is known after a viral video showed his mom telling her husband she was pregnant with “buns in the oven,” was born prematurely. He weighed just 13 ounces and doctors weren’t sure he would survive.

Kaleb spent nearly a year in the hospital but is now at home with family. 8News has been following his journey since the beginning.

