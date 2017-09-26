Absentee voting has begun in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Absentee voting is already underway. You can vote at your local registrar’s office, or vote absentee by mail.

If you vote in-person, make sure to bring a photo ID.

If you want to vote absentee by mail you have to apply before October 31.

Check here for more information about how to vote absentee.

