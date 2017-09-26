2 sought after more than 200 marijuana plants seized from Caroline County home

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for two people who fled from a home in Caroline County where sheriff’s deputies found a ‘sophisticated’ grow operation that included more than 200 marijuana plants.

While conducting a grand larceny investigation on Fredericksburg Turnpike in Woodford on Thursday, September 21, deputies visited a nearby home to ask the residents if they had witnessed any suspicious activity in the area. Upon arrival, deputies immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the property. The residents of the home ran from the deputies into a wooded area to the rear of the home.

Narcotics investigators, additional sheriff’s deputies and a Spotsylvania County deputy along with his tracking canine responded to the home to aid in the search for the residents.

While deputies and the canine searched the surrounding wooded area for the residents, narcotics investigators obtained a search warrant for the home. Inside, they found more than 20 marijuana plants that were being grown in several “sophisticated and elaborate buildings designed for hydroponic growing,” according to police.

Warrants were obtained for Sy Reilly Jarvis of St. Augustine, Florida and Rachael Erin Jarvis of Woodford. Both have been charged with manufacturing marijuana, conspiracy to manufacture marijuana and three counts of child endangerment.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator M. Lewis at the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 633-5400, the anonymous tip line at (804) 633-1033, or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

