UVA to host conference on battling opioid epidemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Local and international experts will gather at the University of Virginia to share ideas on how to tackle the opioid epidemic.

The conference on Tuesday will focus on solutions developed by community members and health care professionals.

The event will feature speakers from UVA, Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Saskatchewan, Big River First Nation community, the Virginia Department of Health and others.

The conference is free and the public is invited to attend and participate.

Three people die from opioid overdoses each day in Virginia. Dozens more are treated in emergency rooms across the state.

