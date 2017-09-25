Thousands pack Charlottesville stadium for unity concert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Thousands of people have packed a stadium in Charlottesville for a concert intended to raise money for charity and promote unity in the aftermath of this summer’s white nationalist rallies.

Dave Matthews, whose band got its start in the Virginia college town, hosted the Sunday show and thanked the attendees and performers for coming together on short notice.

He introduced Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed when a driver slammed into a crowd protesting the white nationalists on Aug. 12.

Bro told the crowd the concert was a “powerful and peaceful” way to come together and turn anger into action and understanding.

Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland of Coldplay made a surprise appearance. Other performers included Cage the Elephant, Pharrell Williams and The Roots.

