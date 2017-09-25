‘This is our streets:’ Petersburg officials speak out against recent violence

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A vigil was held Sunday night for a man who was killed in a drive-by shooting a week ago.

Petersburg mayor, city manager, council members and a host of police officers were among those who attended the vigil to show solidarity. They say acts of violence hurt not only the families involved, but the entire community.

“This is our streets,” said Samuel Parham, Petersburg Mayor. “This is our Petersburg.”

Petersburg councilwoman Treska-Wilson Smith joined her fellow council members and other city leaders to speak out against acts of violence.

“It’s time for the community to speak up,” Wilson-Smith said. “Plenty of people are hurting.”

They, along with hundreds of family and friends, came to the place where 34-year-old Delqukis Ruffin was shot a week ago.

Councilman Howard Myers says these tragedies hit close to home.

“I can’t make sense of it; it’s very disheartening,” Myers said. “The mayor and I talk about it every day what we want to do to help to move the city forward, but it takes the community with us to make this happen.”

Ruffin’s oldest brother, Dondel Precio Ruffin, says witnessing these shootings happen in a place he’s known all his life has to stop.

“To see the streets take my youngest brother, you know, it’s hard — it’s really hard,” Dondel Ruffin said. “To see this happen over and over again, man it’s like, somebody [got to] say something man.”

City leaders say they stand with the residents they represent, and they’re calling on them to be the change they wish to see.

“It is important to speak out,” Myers said. “It is important to take care of your community and take charge of your community, so it’s very important to let people know if something wrong is going on in your community.”

8News also spoke with the police chief who says he anticipates more information regarding the violence will become available in the coming weeks.

