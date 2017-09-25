Residents pack Richmond City Hall to call for Monuments to be removed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There was a packed house Monday night at Richmond City Hall, where the council introduced a new proposal asking the General Assembly to allow Richmond to take down the Confederate monuments.

Residents came armed with signs to demand the removal of Confederate statues in Richmond.

“The time is now to address the ill of yesterday and tear down the racist symbols of white supremacy and bigotry,” said one resident who addressed council.

What the proposal would only do is direct council to ask the General Assembly to give them the authority to tear down monuments. If the General Assembly did give that permission, then a new proposal would have to come before council to actually do just that.

“I first want to say thank you to Councilman Michael Jones for sponsoring this resolution that hopefully begins the process of removing and the relocation of these statues from Monument Avenue,” said another Resident who addressed council.

Some say they agree with the monuments coming down but had bigger concerns in the city.

“How can you sit here and say about ‘black this,’ ‘black this,’ when at the same time we here in neighborhoods of black that are killing off each other?” another resident said. “Come on, where is the unity here? This is about unity and it’s about equality.”

And, some flat out disagree, saying the monuments should not go anywhere, but more should be added.

“We need to be putting up statues for the black people who participated in the American Civil War too,” Anne Crickenberger who did not speak publicly to City Council but spoke with 8News afterwards said. “Because we had blacks that fought for the North and they fought for the South. We also need to put up statues for the people that worked on the underground railroad.”

The proposal will eventually come up for a public hearing. So far, the date for that has not been set.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.