Report says school, housing segregation persists in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new report shows that schools and housing continue to be segregated in the Richmond region, despite growing diversity in the area.

The report was completed this summer after about three years of work. The Associated Press reports that the study is being presented to local officials by its authors, including professors at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond.

The report says that students and their families from minority segregated communities face higher levels of poverty, lower levels of education and higher unemployment rates.

It says the average black student goes to a school where two out of every three students are low-income. That number drops to one in four for typical white, Asian or non-poor students.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.