Possible sea mine washes ashore in Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) – The Department of Defense (DOD) is on its way to the Outer Banks to investigate something that washed up on the beach Monday morning.

A WAVY viewer took a picture of what appears to be an old sea mine.

Lt. Jason Banks with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says the area of the beach, near the 900 block of Lighthouse Drive, is currently cordoned off.

Officials received the first call about this around 8 a.m. Monday.

Members of the DOD are coming in from Cherry Point, N.C. to figure out what it is and where it came from.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.